Kelly Rowland’s defence of Chris Brown draws outrage and boos at the AMAs

He then took to the comments section to add: “WOULDVE been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Over the weekend, it emerged that Chris Brown’s planned Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards (AMAs) was canned by the show after the singer took to Instagram to post a video of the apparent performance rehearsals with the caption, “U SERIOUS? 🤦🏾‍♂️”

Early on during Sunday night’s award show, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

Fans have since taken to social media to express their outrage, while others have lauded the show for doing the right thing by “cancelling” the artist. Brown has divided opinion over the years for his troubled history as an alleged abuser.

The video has since amassed over 10 million views on the platform and has gone viral on Twitter.

After Brown was announced as the winner, the crowd started to boo.

“Now, Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said,“ prompting even more boos.

She added: “Excuse me, chill out. But I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations.”

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

Social media has been divided about this with some dragging Rowland while others defended her.

“What he did was horrible but to keep holding it against him the rest of his life,” Tweeted @MoneyTeamAngel. “You can’t do that.”

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

“embarassing,” added @anderson_jane. “chris brown is not only an abuser but also a colorist who doesn’t even like dark skinned black women, he would have never done the same for Kelly Rowland. WTH? it must be drugs. #AMAs #KellyRowland.”

“embarassing,” added @anderson_jane. “chris brown is not only an abuser but also a colorist who doesn’t even like dark skinned black women, he would have never done the same for Kelly Rowland. WTH? it must be drugs. #AMAs #KellyRowland.”

@aredaloh defended Brown on the basis that Rihanna, with whom he had his most high profile public spat, has forgiven him.

“People are weird. Like you don’t know Rihanna. How can you who doesn’t know Rihanna be more angry at Chris Brown than Rihanna? She forgave him like a decade ago.”

People are weird. Like you don't know Rihanna. How can you who doesn't know Rihanna be more angry at Chris Brown than Rihanna? She forgave him like a decade ago. https://t.co/gtsQ512LzH — Hell Is Repetition. (@Aredaloh) November 21, 2022

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...