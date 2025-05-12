Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Track Sparks Outrage as It Goes Viral Online

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West, now known as Ye, has ignited widespread controversy once again with the release of a track titled “Heil Hitler”, a song that openly glorifies the Nazi leader—and it has already gone viral, sparking fury and debate across the internet.

According to the New York Post, the track amassed 8.2 million views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) within hours of its release, despite swift takedown efforts by major streaming platforms including Spotify and SoundCloud. Users have continued to re-upload the song in remixes, podcast segments, and audio montages, complicating efforts to remove it completely.

An NBC News investigation reportedly uncovered 27 alternate versions of the track circulating on SoundCloud alone, underscoring the challenge of curbing the spread of extremist content once it gains traction online.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned the track and called for urgent action from digital platforms, demanding a more aggressive crackdown on hate speech and antisemitic content.

In response to takedown efforts, Ye has reportedly shifted the track to Scrybe, a lesser-known fringe music app, where “Heil Hitler” is now trending.

Digital rights groups and hate-speech watchdogs are raising concerns not only about the song’s content, but also the speed and scale of its virality—reviving a broader debate on the limits of free expression, content moderation, and the power of celebrity influence in the digital age.

As backlash intensifies, the central question remains: Can the internet stop hate once it goes viral?