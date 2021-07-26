Kanye West’s fan selling a bag of air from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event

A Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s recent listening event for his long-awaited new album, ‘DONDA’.

On Thursday night (July 22), West took over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview his 10th album. Playing the project – which includes a new collaboration with JAY-Z – to a packed house, one fan in attendance is now trying to make some money from the event.

An eBay listing from user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback – is doing the rounds online as it claims to be selling air from Ye’s listening party. The starting price for the Ziplock bag full of oxygen from the event is $3,330.00.

A listing from the user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback – states: “Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West – Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

It also comes with the disclaimer that: “Seller does not accept returns”.

Meanwhile, it was revealed at the album preview party that Jay Z appears on the new album, his first collaboration with Kanye since Drake’s 2016 track “Pop Style”.

The listing, titled: “Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West – Mercedes-Benz Stadium”, includes an image of a small plastic bag being held up at the event. The bag features a label that reads: “AIR FROM DONDA DROP.”

There’s five days left to bid on the bag of air which currently sits at $2,125.01, with six bids made in total. You can get your bid in here.

A number of similar listings have started to pop up on eBay, but imacanon16canz’s appears to be the most in-demand.

This isn’t the first time a Kanye fan has tried to make some cash by selling bagged air from one of the Chicago musician’s events. In 2015, someone made over $60,000 from an eBay listing selling air from ’Ye’s ‘Yeezus’ tour, according to Rolling Stone.