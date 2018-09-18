Kanye West wants to move back to Chicago — for good

Kanye West raised eyebrows over the weekend when he announced to a crowd that he was planning to relocate back to his native and “never leave again” after he joined his friend Chance the Rapper on stage in the city.

He said: “I want to thank my brother Chance for bringing me back to Chicago. I wanna let you know I’m moving back to Chicago and never leaving.”

It’s obvious that Kanye has strong ties to Chicago as him and his wife Kim Kardashian West – who got married in 2014 – agreed to call their baby daughter after the Illinois city when she born at the beginning of the year via a surrogate.

Kim said at the time: “My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here. The name Chicago…everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye’s originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago.”

However, the ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker’s decision to move back home will no doubt cause some tension between him and the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star as her and their three children – North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months – are based in Calabasas, Los Angeles, near her mother Kris Jenner.

But, although moving back to Chicago would make Kanye feel closer to his late mother Donda – who passed away in 2007 – Kim recently admitted that she and her spouse are convinced the two black crows that sit outside their house are her father Robert Kardashian and Donda returning to visit them and watch over them.

She said recently: “I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, ‘There you are.’

“Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.”