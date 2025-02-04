Kanye West Urges Fans Not to Count Out Drake Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Dominance

Spread the love

IN the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s historic sweep at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” won all five categories it was nominated for, Kanye West has cautioned fans against writing off Drake.

Speaking during a preview of his upcoming interview with Justin Laboy for The Download, West compared Drake to Wolverine from the X-Men, suggesting that while Lamar may have temporarily taken him down, Drake is far from finished.

The preview, aired at West’s Grammys after-party on Sunday night (February 2), highlighted West’s perspective on the ongoing rap rivalry. When Laboy asked, “So Kendrick killed Drake, he’s dead?” West responded, “Yeah, for now,” before drawing a parallel to basketball star Steph Curry. “You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might hit two hundred points in one song or something,” he quipped.

West acknowledged Lamar’s dominance but emphasized Drake’s lasting impact on the rap game. “Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency. He advanced it … and now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency,” West explained. He also issued a warning to other artists, suggesting they risk being “wiped out” if they fail to keep up with Lamar’s lyrical prowess.

This isn’t the first time West has weighed in on the Drake-Lamar feud. Last April, during his first controversial interview with Laboy, West debuted his own Drake diss and expressed enthusiasm about the “elimination of Drake.” However, his latest comments indicate a shift in tone, as he now seems to recognize Drake’s resilience and potential for a comeback.

Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy sweep has solidified his position as one of rap’s most formidable forces, but West’s remarks suggest the battle is far from over. As fans eagerly await Drake’s next move, the rap world remains divided on who will ultimately emerge victorious in this high-stakes lyrical war.

Stay tuned for the full interview with Kanye West on The Download, where he delves deeper into the state of hip-hop and his own controversial career.

Reporting by London Jennn for AllHipHop.com.

