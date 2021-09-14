Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West on Instagram

Kanye West has unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West on Instagram and now follows just 14 accounts. The “Stronger” rapper has made his own account on the social media platform private and is now following just 14 other people, which appears to be a targeted move as those he is still interacting with – including rapper Fonz Bentley, artist Katarina Jebb, music artist Justin Laboy and influencer YesJulz – have similar all-black photo photos which echo the cover art for the 44-year-old star’s new album “Donda”.

As of Tuesday, Kim is still following Kanye – who famously used to only follow the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star – and hasn’t made any drastic changes to her account. The former couple – who split earlier this year – sparked speculation of a reunion when they reenacted their wedding vows during Kanye’s third ‘Donda’ listening party last month. However, insiders were quick to warn fans the on-stage reunion didn’t mean the former couple – who have four children together – would be getting back together for real.

A source said: They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It’s taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids.” Whilst there’s no chance of Kim and Kanye being together, they’re still great friends. An insider shared: “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It’s always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.