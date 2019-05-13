Kanye West taught his wife Kim Kardashian West that life is more important than reputation, as she admits she used to endorse whatever she could, as long as she got paid for it.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has confessed she used to endorse whatever she could, as long as she got paid for it, but now she only accepts deals on things that is actually who she is.

She said: “I do respect the fact that he’s always himself, no matter if it’s popular. I look back at all the products that I would endorse, the cupcakes and the shoes that I would never wear, and all this stuff that wasn’t me, and I would do it for the check. I’m not like that anymore because of him. Because he has really shown me … to do what I believe in.”

Kim no longer worries about what people think of her and wasn’t bothered about her “reputation” when she decided to visit US President Donald Trump to help 63-year-old Alice get released on Clemency after she was sentenced to life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offence. Speaking in an interview at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles, as aired on a new episode of the family’s E! reality show, she said: “I did consider that I would get a lot of backlash if I went to the White House. But for me, if it’s a life versus my reputation, like, people talk s**t about me all day long, like, I didn’t really care. And from meeting all of the people that I have met behind bars, I guarantee you – they don’t care who signs that clemency paper.”