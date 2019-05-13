Kim no longer worries about what people think of her and wasn’t bothered about her “reputation” when she decided to visit US President Donald Trump to help 63-year-old Alice get released on Clemency after she was sentenced to life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offence.
Speaking in an interview at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles, as aired on a new episode of the family’s E! reality show, she said: “I did consider that I would get a lot of backlash if I went to the White House. But for me, if it’s a life versus my reputation, like, people talk s**t about me all day long, like, I didn’t really care. And from meeting all of the people that I have met behind bars, I guarantee you – they don’t care who signs that clemency paper.”