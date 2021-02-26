Kanye West spent over $12M of his own money on 2020 presidential campaign

A final Federal Election Commission report of the costs associated with West’s “Kanye 2020” campaign shows the 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer spent $13.2 million, with over $12 million coming from his own pocket.

The FEC report breaks down 278 expenses “Kanye 2020” had from July 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, with some of the largest as follows: $7.5 million for ballot services to get his name on the ballot in multiple states, $918,130 on “campaign apparel” on Election Day, and $210,544 for the two-page ad that ran in The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The report shows that West also spent hundreds of thousands related to “campaign video” costs. Consulting and legal fees also totaled millions.

West made the concession in a tweet after appearing on the ballot in 12 states in the presidential election between then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“WELP,” West said in the tweet. “KANYE 2024.”

West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press.

West first announced his candidacy on Indepence Day of 2020. He ran under the “Birthday Party” and launched the campaign with the hashtag #2020Vision and the slogal “Ye for President.”

West is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife of almost 7 years, Kim Kardashian. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 40, filed for divorce earlier this month. An insider recently told People magazine West believes it was his 2020 run for president that “cost him his marriage.”