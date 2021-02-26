News Ticker

Kanye West spent over $12M of his own money on 2020 presidential campaign

February 27, 2021 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he's actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

Those who believed Kanye West‘s 2020 presidential run was lofty may be even more surprised by how much he spent funding it.

A final Federal Election Commission report of the costs associated with West’s “Kanye 2020” campaign shows the 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer spent $13.2 million, with over $12 million coming from his own pocket.

The FEC report breaks down 278 expenses “Kanye 2020” had from July 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, with some of the largest as follows: $7.5 million for ballot services to get his name on the ballot in multiple states, $918,130 on “campaign apparel” on Election Day, and $210,544 for the two-page ad that ran in The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The report shows that West also spent hundreds of thousands related to “campaign video” costs. Consulting and legal fees also totaled millions.

The 43-year-old rapper is currently in the middle 
The 43-year-old rapper is currently in the middle  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The 43-year-old rapper is currently in the middle  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

West made the concession in a tweet after appearing on the ballot in 12 states in the presidential election between then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“WELP,” West said in the tweet. “KANYE 2024.”

West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press.

West first announced his candidacy on Indepence Day of 2020. He ran under the “Birthday Party” and launched the campaign with the hashtag #2020Vision and the slogal “Ye for President.”

West is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife of almost 7 years, Kim Kardashian. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 40, filed for divorce earlier this month. An insider recently told People magazine West believes it was his 2020 run for president that “cost him his marriage.”



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!