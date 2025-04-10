Kanye West Sparks Outrage with Lewd Twitter Tirade Involving Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Rapper Kanye West has ignited a storm of backlash following a late-night social media meltdown in which he issued an apology to longtime friend and collaborator JAY-Z, only to follow it with explicit and offensive remarks about Beyoncé and their family.

In a string of erratic posts shared on Wednesday, April 9, West briefly expressed remorse toward JAY-Z, tweeting:

“I’m sorry Jay Z… I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family… none of these rap n*** had my back.”**

The moment of humility was fleeting, as West soon veered into vulgar territory, tweeting lewd comments involving Beyoncé.

“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p**?”** he wrote. “I mean like at least a couple times.”

His tirade escalated further when he referenced the couple’s children, Rumi and Sir Carter, in a highly offensive post using ableist slurs. He described the children using derogatory language and made crude remarks about artificial insemination, which sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms.

After briefly deleting the post, West reposted it with a defiant justification:

“NOT BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON,” he tweeted, before adding, “I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME GET IT.”

The rapper’s online rant culminated in a direct attack, writing:

“F* JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.”**

West’s comments were swiftly criticised by fans and public figures alike. Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, publicly condemned the remarks, calling them “stupid” and expressing hope that West would seek help. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to share a message about choosing light and love over “ignorance and evil,” though she did not mention West by name.

The outburst is the latest in a series of unpredictable public incidents involving West, whose mental health and behaviour have drawn increasing concern over the years. Social media platforms are facing renewed pressure to address his conduct, as calls grow louder for accountability in the face of repeated hate speech and harassment.

As of now, neither JAY-Z nor Beyoncé has publicly responded to West’s remarks.

