Kanye West Sparks Outrage with Explicit Claims About Madonna and Ashley Olsen in Vulgar Online Rant

Controversial rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has once again ignited social media firestorms after posting a string of explicit and misogynistic tweets, including unverified claims of past sexual encounters with pop legend Madonna and actress Ashley Olsen.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this week, West alleged, “When I made out with Madonna she was bragging about how she f##### Basquiat and PAC… I was like damn she love to brag just like meee.”

In a follow-up tweet, according to entertainment news platform Allhiphop, he wrote, “I used to f### Ashley [Olsen], that’s why the twins got the shout out on ‘N##### in Paris’.”

The remarks quickly spiraled into a series of graphic statements involving other celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, as well as crude generalisations about women and sex.

In one particularly disturbing post, West wrote: “Every b#### sell p####,” before launching into a vulgar monologue comparing sex work, surrogacy, and office relationships:

A prostitute gives up p#### for an hour / A surrogate gives up they p#### for 9 months / A underqualified secretary gives up they p#### to their wife-beaten boss / A wife gives up the p#### for life.”

The tirade has been widely condemned as misogynistic and offensive, with critics accusing West of trivialising issues such as sexual exploitation and workplace abuse. In another post, he appeared to reference sexually inappropriate behaviour towards employees while dismissing the #MeToo movement, boasting about his financial freedom and physical attributes.

“This is how you tweet when you don’t second guess yourself,” West wrote. “Oh and when you don’t have a boss / Oh and when you’re dumb rich / Oh and when you f##### very bad b#### on the planet / Oh when your d** is stupid long…”*

The rapper, who has previously said he wants to be “the most prolific tweeter ever,” continued the online rant into the early hours of the morning, showing no sign of retracting or deleting the posts.

As of publishing, neither Madonna nor Ashley Olsen had responded publicly to the claims.

Social media platforms have yet to take action, though pressure is mounting from users who say the content violates community guidelines around harassment and hate speech.

Kanye West has a history of making inflammatory remarks on social media and in interviews, often blurring the lines between performance and provocation. However, this latest episode marks one of his most disturbing and graphic tirades to date.

[Editor’s Note: The language and claims in this article have been quoted for accuracy but do not reflect the views or standards of this publication.]

