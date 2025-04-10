Kanye West Sparks Outrage After Series of Disturbing Tweets Alleging Sexual Misconduct and Mocking Me Too Movement

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Kanye West has once again ignited controversy after posting a series of alarming tweets in which he appeared to admit to sexually inappropriate behaviour, including with his own employees, while simultaneously mocking the Me Too movement and assault allegations made against him.

In an explicit and erratic posting spree on Wednesday, the rapper made a string of disturbing statements on X (formerly Twitter), describing sexual encounters in the workplace and sharing offensive commentary about consent and gender dynamics. The posts have sparked widespread condemnation across social media and renewed scrutiny over past allegations of misconduct levelled against the rapper.

In one tweet, West described what he called a habitual workplace gesture: “I used to do this hug where I press my c### against the girls’ leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their ass… like right under the small of their back.”

In another, he admitted to having sexual relationships with employees: “I used to f### employees in my office.”

He also advised himself: “Don’t grab female employees softly by the neck when you hug them no matter how bad you want to.”

Mocking Victims and Me Too Allegations

West went further, belittling the experiences of sexual assault survivors and undermining the legitimacy of the Me Too movement.

“I broke my me too virginity,” he wrote in one tweet. In another, he declared: “I’m a walking me too.”

In one of the most contentious tweets, West reflected: “Sometimes I think Wow I have a rape allegation. Life is funny like that.”

He also accused women of weaponising consent: “B###### be retracting consent… If a b#### don’t me too me she don’t know how to get money.”

Named Accuser Reacts to Renewed Attention

West directly referenced one of his accusers by name — Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant who earlier this year filed a $4 million lawsuit against the rapper. She alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio party involving West and Sean “Diddy” Combs, and was treated as a “present” for male attendees.

In his recent tweets, West challenged her motives and insinuated coercion by outside parties:

“Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this.”

Pisciotta has reportedly gone into hiding after West’s online harassment, which included disparaging personal remarks.

More Allegations Surface

Model Jenifer An has also filed a separate civil suit accusing West of sexually assaulting her during a 2010 video shoot at New York’s Chelsea Hotel. In court documents, she claims he strangled her, gagged her, and yelled “This is art!” while leaving her face smeared with saliva and makeup. She is seeking damages from both West and Universal Music Group, alleging the label failed to intervene or investigate.

A History of Disturbing Behaviour

West has faced several previous allegations of inappropriate conduct, including by former employees at his Yeezy fashion brand, who accused him of displaying explicit images — including private photos of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian — during work meetings.

The rapper has previously spoken about his struggles with pornography addiction, attributing it to early exposure during childhood.

Despite the renewed backlash, West has yet to issue any public statement addressing the graphic nature of his recent posts or the growing legal challenges he now faces.

Legal Experts Weigh In

Legal analysts suggest that West’s tweets could be used as evidence in the ongoing lawsuits, potentially undermining any future defence. Some commentators have called on social media platforms to take action against the rapper for violating terms of service and potentially inciting harassment.

As of Thursday, the tweets remained live on West’s X account.

The disturbing nature of West’s recent online activity has left fans and critics alike questioning whether the controversial artist has finally crossed a line from provocative to indefensible.

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...