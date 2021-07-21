Kanye West rumoured to be releasing new album this week

Kanye West is said to be poised to drop his 10th studio album later this week. According to social media star Justin Laboy, the hip hop veteran allegedly played his first record since 2019’s “Jesus Is King” to himself and basketball player Kevin Durant at the weekend.

Justin tweeted: “Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! “The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully (sic)”

The internet personality also dubbed the record “album of the year”. As for a release date, Justin claimed fans will hear the LP as soon as this week. He added: “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless #Respectfully (sic)”

It’s also reported that a Las Vegas listening party took place and people subsequently took to social media to share pictures from the venue. Kanye – who has been dating model Irina Shayk in recent weeks, following his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian West – was due to release his next album, “Donda”, last year, but fans are still waiting for the record.