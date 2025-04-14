Kanye West Reportedly Pays Record-Breaking Child Support in U.S. History

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Kanye West, the controversial rapper and music producer, is reportedly paying over $200,000 per month in child support to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, a figure believed to be the highest in U.S. history.

West, who shares four children with Kardashian—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—revealed the staggering amount in a recent social media post, sparking headlines across the country. The monthly payments surpass previous high-profile settlements, including former baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s $115,000 monthly payment to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and talk show host Kelly Clarkson’s $45,600 monthly support to Brandon Blackstock.

Though Kardashian and West officially divorced in November 2022 following years of growing tensions, the legal settlement ensured they would share joint custody of their children. In addition to the child support payments, West also agreed to cover half of the children’s educational and security expenses.

The couple’s marriage, which began in May 2014, started to unravel by the end of 2020. Kardashian filed for divorce in early 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The split, while legally amicable, was marked by intense public scrutiny and emotional challenges, much of which played out on reality TV and social media.

On episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian detailed the emotional strain of supporting West through his controversial public behaviour and erratic decisions—including his relocation to Wyoming—which further distanced them as a couple.

“I just want someone who’s present, who wants to do the everyday things with me,” Kardashian admitted during one episode, highlighting the growing disconnect between their lifestyles and values.

While West initially expressed remorse over the separation—publicly attempting to win her back during concerts and online—his tone has since shifted. In recent months, he has made several inflammatory remarks about Kardashian and their children, including a bizarre claim accusing her of “sex trafficking” their kids and disturbing tweets referencing her past with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

Despite the turbulence, Kardashian has maintained her focus on co-parenting, continuing to shield their children from public drama as much as possible.

As the legal and personal saga continues to unfold, the record-setting child support payment adds another layer to the high-profile divorce that has captivated public attention for years.

Source: AllHipHop.com

