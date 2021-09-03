Kanye West made “no secret” he cheated on ex Kim

The rapper referenced his apparent cheating by discussing a “new chick” and “still playin’ after two kids” on his new song Hurricane but it has now been revealed that his inner circle knew he was cheating and he admitted to being with “groupies” whilst on tour.

A source said: “It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he’d cheated after Saint was born. On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim’s back. He even said he’d been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal.

“Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned. Nobody could believe what he was saying in front of everybody, it seemed he was having an episode and was very manic. He was later babbling nonsense and people were trying to calm him down and get him under control.

The rapper – who is in the process of getting divorced from Kim – was in a “bad place” at the time, according to the friend, and “needed help”.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “It was actually heartbreaking to watch because it was clear he was in a very bad place and needed help. The way Kanye was blurting it all out, it didn’t seem like he could keep it hidden from her for long.