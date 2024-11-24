Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault of Model

Spread the love

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is facing serious allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by Jennifer An, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model (season 13). The suit accuses the rapper of choking her unconscious and forcing his fingers down her throat during the filming of a music video in New York City.

According to an American web platform All-HipHop, The incident allegedly took place while West was directing a video for La Roux’s song In for the Kill. Claims she was selected for the shoot after West reportedly told his team, “Give me the Asian girl.”

Alleged Assault Framed as “Art”

The lawsuit details a disturbing scene at a New York hotel, where West allegedly strangled An while shouting, “This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.” The model contends that the assault was portrayed as a creative act, an explanation she firmly rejects.

Universal Music Group Also Named in Lawsuit

The lawsuit not only targets West but also names Universal Music Group (UMG) as a co-defendant. An accuses the music giant of enabling a culture of gender-based violence and attempting to cover up the alleged assault. According to the filing, UMG took deliberate steps to “bury” the incident, preventing it from becoming public knowledge.

Notably, neither West nor An appear in the final version of the In for the Kill video currently available online.

Broader Allegations Against West

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal troubles for the embattled artist. In October, West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, updated her lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct. These mounting allegations have amplified calls for accountability in the music industry, particularly for high-profile figures like West.

As of now, representatives for Kanye West, UMG, and Jennifer An have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

