Kanye West Faces Fresh Legal Trouble as Former Manager Accuses Him of Music Theft and Unpaid Fees

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Tensions between Kanye West and his former longtime manager Free Maiden have erupted into a public feud, with Maiden accusing the rapper of failing to pay for production work and allegedly using music without authorisation on his albums Donda 2 and Vultures 2.

Maiden, a respected music executive who helped launch West’s career and once managed his label and publishing interests, has publicly alleged that West owes significant sums to multiple producers, including Boogz and Brian Allday. According to Maiden, eight tracks on Donda 2 were produced without proper compensation.

The dispute escalated on Wednesday (April 30), when West took to social media to accuse Maiden of attempting to extort $3 million in relation to production work. In a now-deleted tweet, West wrote:

“Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers.”

Maiden swiftly denied the claim, calling West’s version of events “patently false” in an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com.

“Ye, as former brothers, you going to social media is weak as hell when you’re wrong,” Maiden said. “You had a chance to address and handle our outstanding issues and speak as men.”

Free Maiden claims that producer Boogz had 24 tracks featured on West’s stem player, and that four of those tracks—specifically including “530”—were later reused on Vultures 2 without consent. Maiden also says Brian Allday produced four tracks on Donda 2, all of which remain unpaid.

The 18-track Donda 2 album, which includes collaborations with artists like Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jack Harlow, was released exclusively via West’s proprietary stem player. Despite the release’s commercial reach, Maiden says contributing producers have not been compensated.

“You chose to run, duck, hide, and continuously steal our s**t,” he said. “Why you think you have the right to continue to steal from us and monetise the work is very slum landlord-ish. Get on the phone like a man.”

The feud adds to a growing list of legal challenges facing West, who has been hit with over a dozen lawsuits since 2020—many of them related to unauthorised use of music and unpaid royalties. Industry insiders say at least 10 producers tied to the Vultures projects have raised similar concerns, although not all have taken formal legal action.

Maiden, who also served as executive producer on the Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, says he initially chose not to go public, out of respect for their longstanding relationship.

“I’ve purposely kept our dispute quiet. I believe in keeping family business family business,” he said. “If I was a lame, which I’m not, I could’ve been outed his slumlord ass ways.”

But with West airing his grievances to his 33 million followers and refusing, according to Maiden, to engage privately or make amends, the gloves are now off.

“This man has been stealing for years, but I always protected him,” Maiden added. “I’ve saved Ye nine figures in attempted lawsuits alone in the past. Gloves off now.”

As the controversy unfolds, it raises further questions about West’s business practices and the treatment of behind-the-scenes talent in an industry where producers and creators often fight uphill battles for recognition and payment.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...