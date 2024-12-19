Kanye West Declares Himself “Richest Black Man in American History” Amid Legal Drama

Spread the love

Kanye West’s bold personality takes centre stage once again in a viral clip from A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, where he declares himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.”

The upcoming episode, part of the series debuting December 26, delves into West’s contentious legal deposition tied to a $20 million lawsuit filed by Black-owned e-commerce company MyChannel, Inc.

The lawsuit stems from a 2018 partnership between MyChannel and West’s Yeezy brand. MyChannel alleges that West lured them with promises of a $10 million investment and a long-term collaboration. The company claims it devoted 10,000 hours, spent $7 million on the project, and relocated its headquarters twice—first to Calabasas, California, and then to Chicago—only for West to abruptly terminate the relationship after six months. According to MyChannel, West allegedly appropriated their proprietary technology to fuel his Sunday Service initiative, leaving the company blindsided. They are now seeking $20 million in damages.

The deposition, a key element of the case, has captivated social media for West’s eccentric behavior. Donning a mask and refusing to disclose his location during a Zoom call, West asserted his dominance, saying, “You don’t have the right to see my face,” and bluntly added, “I’m not going to tell you! You’re never going to see me again.”

When asked about the room he was in, West dismissed the lawyer’s inquiries as “stupid” and sarcastically remarked, “I got a chair in the room?”

The climax of the clip comes when West seizes the moment to remind everyone of his status, declaring, “You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America,” in a confident and dismissive tone.

This legal battle is the latest controversy for the billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, whose Yeezy brand has faced mounting scrutiny in recent years. MyChannel’s allegations have reignited conversations about West’s business ethics and his treatment of smaller enterprises.

The full episode of Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath featuring Kanye West will air on December 26 on A&E.

Source: AllHipHop

