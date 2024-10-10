Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce After Nearly Two-Year Marriage

Spread the love

Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly on the brink of divorce after hitting a rough patch in their nearly two-year marriage, sources close to the couple have told TMZ. The news comes as a surprise, given the pair’s seemingly close relationship since secretly tying the knot in December 2022.

Multiple insiders with direct knowledge of the situation reveal that the split occurred a few weeks ago. Following their separation, Censori traveled to Australia to spend time with her family, while Kanye has been making plans for a major life change.

According to those close to the rapper, Kanye has been telling friends he intends to relocate to Tokyo and finalize a divorce from Bianca. He has been spotted several times in the Japanese capital, dining alone at a local Jamaican restaurant, and was also seen enjoying a night out at a wrestling event in late September, where he cheered from the crowd and fist-bumped wrestler La Dinastia Wagner—once again, without Bianca by his side.

The couple was last photographed together on September 20, during a shopping trip where Censori donned her signature bold style. Since then, their absence from each other’s company has fueled speculation of a split.

Kanye and Bianca’s relationship became public when they secretly obtained a confidential marriage license on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Their romance quickly became a topic of interest, as Bianca appeared frequently with Ye at various events, even spending time with his children from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian.

This would mark Kanye’s second divorce, following his highly publicized separation from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

TMZ has reached out to Kanye’s representatives for comment, but no response has been received as of yet. The future of Kanye and Bianca’s relationship remains uncertain, but all signs suggest that a permanent separation may be on the horizon.