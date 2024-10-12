Kanye West Accused of Drugging Ex-Assistant During Studio Session with Diddy

Spread the love

Kanye West faces new and disturbing allegations from his former executive assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who claims the rapper drugged her during a studio session co-hosted by Diddy, according to TMZ.

Pisciotta, who initially sued Kanye in June, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination, has now amended her lawsuit with these additional claims.

According to Pisciotta’s updated filing, she and an unnamed artist management client were invited to a studio session featuring Kanye and Diddy. Pisciotta alleges that upon arrival, drinks were served to all present, and an announcement was made that anyone who wanted to remain had to drink. She claims that after taking a few sips of a beverage poured by a studio assistant under Kanye’s direction and then handed to her by Kanye himself, she began to feel disoriented.

The lawsuit states that Pisciotta woke up the following day with little memory of what had transpired and felt “immense shame and embarrassment.” Years later, while still working with Kanye, she alleges that he brought up the incident, claiming that they had engaged in a sexual encounter that night and providing further details. Prior to this revelation, Pisciotta says she had believed she had simply been drugged and embarrassed herself at the session.

These latest accusations add to an already complex legal battle. Pisciotta’s original lawsuit accuses Kanye of sending explicit messages and videos, including graphic texts such as, “see my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been fed while I’m fing them.” She also claims that Kanye would masturbate during phone calls with her and was fixated on the physical attributes of her partners.

It is worth noting that while Pisciotta alleges that Kanye drugged her during the session, she does not accuse Diddy of any misconduct related to the incident.

Diddy, meanwhile, faces serious legal troubles of his own. He was arrested last month and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. Diddy has denied all significant allegations of sexual assault.

Representatives for Kanye West and Diddy have been approached for comment regarding these new allegations, but neither has responded at the time of publication.