Kanye West ‘accepts’ Kim Kardashian West wants a divorce

An insider told People magazine: “Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though.

“He wants the best for his kids. He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family.”

The comments come after it was previously claimed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the 44-year-old musician still “get along” amid their split.

Another source said: “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.