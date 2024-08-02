Justin Timberlake’s License Suspended at DWI Hearing

Spread the love

SAG HARBOR, NY — In a virtual hearing held on Friday, singer and actor Justin Timberlake had his driver’s license suspended after refusing a breathalyzer test on June 18. The hearing was presided over by Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace.

Timberlake attended the hearing via video conference from Antwerp, Belgium. Justice Irace announced the suspension and chastised Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., for what he termed “irresponsible” comments during the proceedings. The judge warned that a gag order could be imposed if such behavior continued.

The hearing lasted approximately half an hour, but the duration of Timberlake’s license suspension remains unclear.

Source: NBC

