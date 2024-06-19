Justin Timberlake Claims He Had “One Martini” After DUI Arrest

Spread the love

Justin Timberlake has claimed he had “one martini” after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old pop star informed the arresting officer that he had only consumed one drink. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Timberlake stated, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”

The police report indicates that Timberlake was pulled over for driving through a stop sign and failing to “keep on the right side of the roadway.” The arresting officer noted Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication, including “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, unsteadiness on his feet, and poor performance on standardized field sobriety tests.

After being taken to the police station, Timberlake was read the report. He refused to take a chemical test, responding, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.” After hearing the report read two more times, he reiterated, “I refuse (to take a chemical test).”

Timberlake has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. Additionally, he received citations for running a stop sign and failure to stay in his lane.

The pop star was released after being held overnight for arraignment and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

Timberlake had been enjoying a meal with friends in The Hamptons prior to his arrest. A source told DailyMail.com, “Justin was out to dinner with friends, and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant like there are most nights. They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking. Justin left at 12:30 am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene.”

