Justin Bieber set to bring ‘Justice World Tour’ to SA

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to return to Mzansi for the “Justice World Tour” in 2022. Making the announcement on Monday, Big Concerts unveiled that the “Stay” hitmaker added new dates for his much-anticipated “Justice World Tour,” including September 28, DHL Stadium, Cape Town and October 1, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon. The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates. JUST ANNOUNCED! JUSTIN BIEBER JUSTICE WORLD TOUR @justinbieber announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour, including… 28 Sep, DHL Stadium

1 Oct, FNB Stadium 🎟️ go on sale Fri 3 Dec at 9 am from https://t.co/jj1YOmz9E6 Brought to you by @947 & @KFMza pic.twitter.com/0FOJmzTAbH — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) November 15, 2021

The international shows start in May 2022 in Mexico and will then continue on to Scandinavia for festival shows in August; South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, and then over to Australia and New Zealand in November and December before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 1, at 9am from Ticket Master.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday, December 3, from Ticket Master. The “Justice World Tour” is named after Justin’s latest smash hit album “Justice”. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries.

The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

As part of the Justin Bieber World Tour, fans can enter for a chance to win an instant upgrade to VIP seating or a trip to meet Justin by taking action on Propeller to transform the criminal justice system with REFORM Alliance, fight climate change with NRDC, and support other important causes. The more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of winning. Together, we can create tangible change.

