Justin Bieber ‘completely and utterly obsessed’ with wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has wished his wife Hailey Bieber a happy 24th birthday, and he has shared a sweet message he wrote for her, in which the singer says he is “completely and utterly obsessed” with the model.

The “Never Say Never” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a sweet message he penned for Hailey – who turned 24 on Sunday – and admitted in the note that his “biggest dream” is growing old with his significant other.

He wrote: “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic)”

Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette also took to Instagram to mark her daughter-in-law’s birthday, admitting the model has been “a blessing to our family”.

She wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybieber !! I love you forever. You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born !! Love love love (sic)”

Justin’s gesture comes just days after Hailey admitted she gets jealous in their relationship.

She said: “I feel like jealousy is a normal, natural, human feeling. It’s going to happen, no matter who I like.

“If I could take the jealousy out of my body I would, but like, I can’t and neither can anybody.

“I know that for somebody in his position, there’s always going to be people that don’t care that he’s married and they’ll try [to flirt with him] anyway.

“I’m like, it’s just up to you not to let anybody think that they can get that far.”