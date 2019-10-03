Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay to release new song on Friday

Justin Bieber is releasing a new song titled “10,000 Hours” with country duo Dan + Shay on Friday.

The “Sorry” hitmaker has suggested that the new collaboration was part of his “wedding music” at his and wife Hailey Bieber’s second wedding ceremony earlier this week.

Sharing a teaser 26-second clip of the cinematic track, he wrote on Twitter: “New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY (sic)”

The “Love Yourself” singer and his 22-year-old model spouse – who originally wed in September 2018 – tied the knot in front of around 150 guests including famous friends such as Ed, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith in the Somerset Chapel and family including both sets of parents and the bride’s uncle Alec Baldwin within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on Monday evening.

According to reports, the ceremony was conducted by Justin’s pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

A source said the “guests [were] cheering” after the pair exchanged their vows.

Meanwhile, Justin teased earlier this year that his new album is “coming soon”.

Breaking his hiatus to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella in May, he spilled: “So anyways this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way, album coming soon.”