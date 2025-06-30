Jury begins deliberating in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

Spread the love

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Monday at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, weighing charges that could put the hip-hop mogul in prison for life.

After more than two hours of legal instructions from federal Judge Arun Subramanian, the jury of eight men and four women headed behind closed doors to deliberate.

They’ll be sifting through seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony about the rap, fashion and reality TV impresario ’s propensity for violence and his sexual predilections, including drug-fueled sex marathons dubbed “ freak-offs ” or “hotel nights.”

Jurors are being provided with a laptop loaded with all of the exhibits shown in court, including text messages, photographs and videos of the sexual encounters at the heart of the case.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports on jury deliberations in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial.

As he sent the jury to deliberate, Subramanian told the five alternate jurors to remain on standby in case they’re needed to fill in on the main jury.

About 10 minutes into deliberations, the jury sent a note indicating they’d completed their first order of business: electing a foreperson.

Combs faced his family and supporters, who are in the courtroom gallery, all who were bowing their heads in prayer — his family members holding hands with each other. As they finish, they all applauded.