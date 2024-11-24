Judge Rejects The Game’s Request to Dismiss Property Sale Order in Long-Running Legal Battle

The legal battle between rapper The Game and Priscilla Rainey continues to escalate, with the Los Angeles-based artist suffering another setback.

On Friday, according to the All-HipHop entertainment web platform, United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi dismissed The Game’s motion to halt the sale of his Calabasas property, a key asset Rainey is pursuing to enforce a $7.1 million judgment awarded to her in 2016.

Judge Scarsi also cancelled a court hearing previously scheduled for January 6, 2025, stating that oral arguments were unnecessary.

Background of the Case

The legal dispute stems from a 2015 lawsuit, in which Rainey accused The Game—real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor—of sexually assaulting her during the filming of his VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. Rainey was awarded the multimillion-dollar judgment by default after The Game failed to appear in court.

Despite the ruling, The Game has consistently refused to pay, prompting Rainey to pursue additional legal measures, including the seizure of his assets.

Allegations of Deed Transfer

Rainey has accused The Game of attempting to shield his assets by transferring the deed to his Calabasas property to his manager, Wack 100. Legal filings indicate that Rainey’s team served both The Game and Wack 100 with a notice of levy and a writ of execution in June 2024, listing both men at the same address.

The Game, however, has denied being personally served. In a sworn statement, he said:

“No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024, at any location. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause … from media reports about it.”

His legal team has also questioned the validity of the process server’s claims, arguing inconsistencies in the timeline and documentation provided.

Judge’s Ruling

Despite these objections, Judge Scarsi ruled against The Game, allowing the proceedings to enforce the judgment to move forward. The decision includes a possible sale of the Calabasas property to partially satisfy the debt owed to Rainey.

Ongoing Legal Maneuvers

This case is the latest chapter in a prolonged legal battle. Rainey’s initial lawsuit accused The Game of inappropriate behaviour, and subsequent legal actions have focused on his refusal to comply with the court’s judgment.

Rainey’s legal team continues to press for enforcement of the award, with property seizure and asset liquidation at the forefront of their strategy. Meanwhile, The Game maintains his resistance, complicating efforts to bring the matter to a resolution.