Judge Mathis: No Love Lost for Diddy — But His Friends Should Stand By Him in Court

LOS ANGELES — Judge Greg Mathis has made it clear he won’t be turning up at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal trial — but he says those who consider themselves true friends of the embattled music mogul ought to be showing their support in person.

Speaking exclusively to TMZ on Saturday (June 14) while shopping along Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive, the popular TV judge weighed in on the controversy sparked by Kanye West’s unexpected appearance at Diddy’s trial last week.

As previously reported, Kanye made headlines on Friday when he arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan but never actually entered the main courtroom. Instead, court officials set up a separate overflow room where the rapper watched proceedings on a monitor for about ten minutes before quietly leaving — without the jury ever seeing or being made aware of his presence.

Judge Mathis questioned Kanye’s motives, telling TMZ he’s unsure whether the surprise visit was genuine support or an attention-grabbing stunt. “If he went just to stir up drama, I don’t see the point. But if he wanted to comfort a friend in need, then I’m all for that,” Mathis said.

While making clear he personally has no intention of attending the trial, Mathis said Diddy’s inner circle should rally around him during this challenging time — not to defend the allegations, but to offer emotional support. “Nobody should excuse or justify the things he’s accused of,” Mathis stressed, “but that doesn’t mean his family and friends can’t stand by him as he faces these charges.”

Commenting on the trial’s progress, Mathis noted that the prosecution appears to have scored its most significant breakthrough on the charges relating to the alleged transportation for prostitution, after key testimony from a witness identified only as “Jane” claimed she arranged travel for a sex worker at Diddy’s direction.

However, the judge cautioned that prosecutors still have an uphill battle on the remaining three charges if they hope to secure a conviction, adding, “They need to shore up their case. Right now, they’ve only made headway on two counts.”

With the high-profile trial drawing both celebrity sightings and intense public scrutiny, Judge Mathis’ blunt take underscores the debate among Diddy’s associates: stay silent and distant, or stand visibly by his side as his legal battle unfolds.

