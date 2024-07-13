Judge Dismisses Involuntary Manslaughter Case Against Alec Baldwin

Spread the love

Santa Fe, N.M. (AP) — In a surprising turn of events, a New Mexico judge has dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin, halting the trial mid-proceeding and declaring that the charges cannot be refiled.

The decision, announced on Friday by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, was based on significant misconduct by police and prosecutors who had withheld critical evidence from the defense in connection with the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Upon hearing the judge’s decision, Baldwin was visibly emotional, crying and embracing his two attorneys before turning to his wife, Hilaria, for a long hug. He left the Santa Fe County courthouse without speaking to the media, departing in an SUV.

Judge Marlowe Sommer criticized the prosecution’s handling of the evidence, stating, “The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

The pivotal evidence, revealed during Thursday’s testimony, involved ammunition brought to the sheriff’s office in March by a man who suggested it might be linked to Hutchins’ death. Prosecutors had deemed the ammunition irrelevant, while Baldwin’s defense argued that the evidence had been improperly suppressed, leading them to file a motion to dismiss the case.

The dismissal concludes nearly three years of legal uncertainty for the 66-year-old Baldwin, who faced potential prison time and career repercussions. The actor, known for his roles in “The Hunt for Red October,” “30 Rock,” and as a frequent host of “Saturday Night Live,” could have faced 18 months in prison if convicted. Despite this legal victory, Baldwin’s future opportunities remain uncertain, although he and his wife have signed a deal for a reality show centered around their large family.

Baldwin and other producers of “Rust” still face civil lawsuits from Hutchins’ family and some crew members. Hutchins’ widower and young son settled their lawsuit, with the widower becoming an executive producer on the film. However, the settlement was reportedly in jeopardy before the trial began. Brian Panish, the lawyer representing Hutchins’ parents and sister, stated, “We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins.”

The film “Rust,” an independent Western, was completed in Montana but has yet to find a distributor or be publicly screened. Prosecutors did secure one conviction related to Hutchins’ death: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez-Reed is appealing the conviction, with her attorney planning to file for a dismissal based on the same grounds that led to Baldwin’s case being dropped.

The trial was abruptly interrupted on Friday as Judge Marlowe Sommer paused proceedings to consider the dismissal motion, sending the jury home. The defense brought up the issue of the newly surfaced ammunition during cross-examination of crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, leading to the judge’s decision.

Defense attorney Morrissey argued that the evidence was part of an attempt by Thell Reed, a gun coach and armorer on movies, to protect his daughter, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Despite this, the judge ruled that the failure to disclose the evidence had irreparably compromised the trial’s fairness.

The trial had just begun, with prosecutors yet to call eyewitnesses from the set. Earlier, Judge Marlowe Sommer had weakened the prosecution’s case by ruling that Baldwin’s role as a producer was not relevant to the charges and must be excluded from the trial. Despite these setbacks, prosecutors had pressed on, portraying Baldwin as a negligent actor who ignored basic gun safety rules.

Initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 alongside Gutierrez-Reed, Baldwin saw the charges dismissed months later, only for a new team of special prosecutors to secure a grand jury indictment this year. With the trial’s abrupt end, the 16 jurors, including alternates, were informed that their service had concluded, bringing an unexpected close to one of New Mexico’s most high-profile trials.

The dismissal of the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin marks a dramatic conclusion to a prolonged legal ordeal. While Baldwin is free from criminal charges, the impact on his career and the pending civil lawsuits ensure that the aftermath of the tragic shooting on the “Rust” set will continue to unfold.

Source: AP

