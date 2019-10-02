Judge denies bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to R&B singer R. Kelly in his sex-abuse case.

Kelly didn’t attend the hearing on Wednesday on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly agreed with prosecutors that he’s a flight risk and a potential threat to witnesses.

He remains detained in Chicago, where he faces related charges. A judge there hasn’t ruled on a request to reconsider releasing him on bond.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity.