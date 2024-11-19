Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Announce Engagement at Ebony Power 100 Gala

Spread the love

Los Angeles – Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have officially announced their engagement, sharing the joyful news during the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.

The couple, according to the entertainment platform All-Hipop, who first met at the same gala in 2022 but began dating in 2023, made their relationship milestone public as Meagan Good proudly displayed her engagement ring on the red carpet.

Speaking to EBONY during the event, Majors expressed his deep admiration for his fiancée. “Life is crazy—I’m crying to you—she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine, and powerful being I’ve ever met,” the Creed star said. “The fact that she said, ‘I’m gonna run with you,’ I’m with it. I feel great.”

A Love Story in the Spotlight

The couple first sparked relationship rumours in May 2023 after being spotted together at a movie date. This came just two months after Majors faced legal troubles, including an arrest on assault allegations involving his ex-girlfriend. While the actor denied the accusations, he was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Majors publicly referred to Good as “the missus” in September during the Congressional Black Caucus’s Annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C., confirming their relationship.

Engagement Announcement Dispels Split Rumours

The engagement comes on the heels of speculation about a possible split after rumours circulated on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” last week. A representative for the couple swiftly debunked the claims, stating, “They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together.”

The announcement at the gala puts an end to the speculation and marks a new beginning for the couple, who have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs.

Congratulations to Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good on their engagement and the new chapter in their journey together!

