Joe Thomas to headline Mall grand opening concert in South Africa

The opening of Ndlala Mall keeps getting grander; organisers have now added international star Joe Thomas to the lineup.

Thomas is known for his hits such as “I wanna know”, “Good Girls”, and “If I Was Your Man”. He was already in South Africa at the time of the announcement, fresh off the Vertex Events and Soulful Nights Women’s Day Concert.

Thomas joins the grand opening as he headlines Friday’s Grand Opening ceremony and Donell Jones headlines Saturday’s line-up.

Thomas announced that he is staying in a video on social media: “South Africa, I have a surprise for you, I am staying to support my friend Thami Ndlala,” said Thomas.

“Remember, the event was initially scheduled for two days; this is us keeping the promise to give people an opportunity to choose their favourite,” said Thami Ndlala, CEO of Ndlala Mall.

US R&B singer Tank was initially meant to perform but announced the cancellation of his shows in South Africa, which were scheduled for August 2 and 3.

The “Maybe I Deserve” singer announced in a video message shared on Instagram and explained the reason behind the cancellation, describing it as “things falling apart business-wise” without giving in-depth details.

News that Ndlala had acquired a mall was revealed by his wife, award-winning TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago.

Ndlala acquired the former Sterland Mall in Arcadia, which he renamed to Ndlala Mall. He is described as a self-made billionaire entrepreneur who leveraged early independence and education to build a multifaceted business empire.

The grand opening of the mall celebrates the transformation of the mall into a modern mixed-use retail and lifestyle hub. The mall is attached to the Ndlala Oligarch Hotel and apartments.

