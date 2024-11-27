Joe Budden Slams Drake in Explosive Rant Amid Legal Battle With UMG

Spread the love

Joe Budden, known for his unfiltered opinions, has taken aim at Drake in a heated tirade during the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast.

Budden’s remarks come in response to the legal drama surrounding Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.”

The lawsuit, which has ignited social media debate, accuses UMG of defamation and claims the track includes false accusations against Drake, including allegations of predatory behaviour. While fans and critics alike dissected the controversy, Budden, a longtime critic of Drake, weighed in with a blistering critique.

“He’s a selfish, lying, manipulative sack of s*** who has made enemies for 15 years, and now we’re here at the boiling point,” Budden declared.

The former rapper accused Drake of damaging personal and professional relationships, alleging he has exploited his influence and connections to dominate the music industry. Budden also suggested that Drake’s alliances, including his past support from UMG CEO Lucian Grainge, had shielded him from accountability.

“This man has been a sack of s*** behind the scenes,” Budden charged. “Because he’s got fans and had Lucian [Grainge], everybody just turned a blind eye. But the blind eye days are done.”

Allegations of Betrayal and Disappointment

Budden did not stop at professional critiques. He also accused Drake of personal misconduct, alleging unethical behaviour toward collaborators and alluding to conflicts with producer Metro Boomin. Budden lamented what he sees as a failure on Drake’s part to use his influence for the betterment of the industry.

“He was supposed to be the leader of the new school,” Budden said, expressing frustration over what he perceives as Drake’s neglect of his potential to elevate other artists.

Legal Drama Adds Fuel to the Fire

Drake’s legal battle with UMG adds another layer to the controversy. In his filings, the rapper accuses Kendrick Lamar of defamation for lyrics in “Not Like Us” that refer to Drake as a “certified pedophile” and “predator.” Drake’s lawsuit claims UMG knowingly allowed the track’s release despite its alleged falsehoods.

This high-profile clash has cast a spotlight on tensions between major artists and the record labels they depend on. While Drake’s fans rally to his defence, Budden’s harsh critique reflects the growing backlash against the Toronto rapper’s perceived influence and conduct.

Industry Fallout

The drama surrounding Drake and UMG underscores larger tensions in the music industry. As legal battles play out in public, the scrutiny on artists’ personal behaviour and professional dealings intensifies. Budden’s comments, though inflammatory, may echo a broader dissatisfaction with the unchecked power of some of the industry’s biggest stars.

Drake has yet to publicly respond to Budden’s fiery podcast rant. As the fallout from both the lawsuit and the scathing remarks continues, all eyes remain on one of hip-hop’s most polarising figures.

Source: AllHipoHop

