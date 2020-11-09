‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker bags coveted Best African Act Award at 2020 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV EMAs honoured some of the biggest names in global music this year.

South African musician and “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG took home top honours’ to win the coveted Best African Act.

The star-studded “2020 MTV EMAs” premiered on MTV & MTV Base this past Sunday and will repeat on MTV (DStv Channel 130) Monday, 9 November at 18:00 CAT(Pre-show) and 19:00 CAT (Main-show). MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) viewers can catch the repeat on Tuesday, 10 November at 19:00 CAT (Pre-show) and 20:00 CAT (Main-show).

In a virtually recorded acceptance speech, the now globally renowned superstar Master KG gave thanks to all his fans who have helped make his smash hit “Jerusalema” one of the biggest songs on the planet.

“I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much.

“To all my fans all over the world, without you this would have not been possible,” he commented.

The South African superstar joins the ranks of previous MTV EMAs Best African Act winners from Burna Boy, Davido and Tiwa Savage and was nominated this year alongside fellow continental hitmakers including “Scorpion Kings” Maphorisa (South Africa) and Kabza De Small (South Africa), globally renowned superstar Burna Boy (Nigeria) and Afrobeats star Rema (Nigeria), songstress Sheebah (Uganda) and Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “Master KG’s accolades at this year’s MTV EMA’s is a testament to his global popularity which has seen people all over the world unite in dance to his smash hit “Jerusalema” during one of the most unprecedented times in our history.

We recognise his great achievement in bringing people together across cultures and congratulate him on this massive win.

“MTV continues to celebrate all the nominees in the Best African Act category and are proud to elevate local talent across our platforms as we take African pop culture and music to the world.”

BTS snagged four honours – “Best Song,” “Best Group,” “Best Virtual Live” and “Biggest Fans;” Karol G won the new category “Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj; Lady Gaga took “Best Artist” and DJ Khaled was awarded “Best Video.”

First-time EMA winner Yungblud took home “Best Push,” while show hosts and performers Little Mix won “Best Pop.”

Cardi B earned a top award with “Best Hip-Hop,” Coldplay won “Best Rock,” and Hayley Williams snagged the award for “Best Alternative.”

“Best Pop” winners Little Mix hosted the show with incredible energy and delivered an uplifting performance of “Sweet Melody,” donned in unique white satin outfits, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London.

True to this year’s high-tech feel, the fierce female pop superstars incorporated augmented reality to appear from an Inca inspired pyramid, with a modern twist.

The show leaned into the incredible power of music, as Alicia Keys delivered show-stopping vocals on her track, “Love Looks Better.”

The stunning performance saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face.

Multi-award-winning artist Sam Smith performed a beautiful rendition of “Diamonds,” ending with a commanding message that called for equality: “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.”

DaBaby opened his medley with a powerful message that shed light on crucial social justice issues that have been at the forefront of 2020 – police brutality and racial justice.

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton presented the “Video for Good” award to H.E.R. for “I can’t breathe”, after delivering an impactful speech that shined a light on how music is still a unifying force that offers hope, solidarity, and comfort during an extremely challenging year.

Multiplatinum selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, who took home this year’s “Best New” award, opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass to deliver a striking rock-inspired performance of her hit, “Say So.”

“Best Push” honouree Yungblud performed “Strawberry Lipstick” from London’s historic Roundhouse. The British singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist delivered a classic MTV performance with a modern twist, as he flew around the venue before reuniting with his band in a giant red spikey inflatable.

David Guetta, who took home the award for “Best Electronic,” performed “Let’s Love” live for the first time with Raye while immersed in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath.

As Special Correspondent, Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin gave fans an inside look at Hungary’s countryside, among other iconic locations around the vibrant country and official partner of the 2020 MTV EMAs, and 2021 Host Country, which was announced during the “Pre-Game” show.

DJ Khaled, who was awarded “Best Video” for his hit “Popstar” featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber, introduced two spectacular performances that were shot in Miami.

“Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” honouree Karol G gave fans a look at the city’s edgy, industrial side, with a performance of “Bichota” complete with stunt motorcyclists and vintage 60s style classic cars.

Global Latin artist Maluma gave his first EMA performance with a medley of hits that ends with a picturesque balcony scene overlooking the city.

The show also included a tribute montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St. Vincent, and Taylor Hawkins.

The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned for a third year, this time to elevate and empower five, fearless women for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world.

Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the UK; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the US.

Each honouree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.

Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event – a show before the show, dedicated entirely to some of the biggest names in music around the world.

Full list of 2020 MTV EMAs winners:

Best African Act

Burna Boy(Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Kabza de Small and Maphorisa (South Africa)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Best Video

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Cardi B – “WAP” ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – “POPSTAR” ft Drake

Karol G – “Tusa” ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – “Dynamite”

DaBaby – “Rockstar” ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

Cardi B – “WAP” ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” ft Quavo

Karol G – “Tusa” ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD