Jay-Z Rape Accuser Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Music Mogul

NEW YORK — The woman who previously accused rap moguls Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 is now asking a U.S. court to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Jay-Z.

The unnamed accuser, who initially brought her rape allegations against Jay-Z under the name “Jane Doe,” submitted a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the defamation suit filed by Jay-Z and his legal team in Alabama, the state where she resides.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman argues that her initial claims—made in official court filings—are protected under legal privilege. She further contends that her interview with NBC, in which she publicly discussed the allegations, was based solely on the information already presented in those court documents.

The original lawsuit, filed by the woman in late 2023, accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her in New York around the year 2000. However, she later voluntarily withdrew that lawsuit. In response, Jay-Z launched a defamation suit against both the accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, alleging reputational damage and misuse of the legal system.

Now, in her latest filing, the accuser is requesting that Jay-Z’s lawsuit be dismissed “with prejudice,” a legal term that would prevent the case from being refiled in the future.

Meanwhile, attorney Tony Buzbee has also filed a motion seeking to have Jay-Z’s suit against him dismissed. Buzbee claims that a settlement agreement had been reached, which he alleges Jay-Z later reneged on—a claim Jay-Z’s legal representatives have previously dismissed as false.

In her motion, the accuser echoes Buzbee’s assertion, maintaining that the initial suit was dropped as part of a supposed agreement.

Jay-Z’s representatives have not yet publicly responded to the latest developments.

The case is being closely watched given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the broader public scrutiny surrounding sexual assault allegations within the entertainment industry.

