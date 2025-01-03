Jay-Z Granted Permission to File Motion to Dismiss in Assault Lawsuit

Spread the love

A federal judge has allowed Jay-Z to move forward with filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Jane Doe accuser, signalling a critical legal victory for the hip-hop icon.

The lawsuit alleges that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulted the plaintiff during an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13 years old. The claims include allegations of drugging and assault.

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, argued that the claims are invalid due to several legal and factual inconsistencies. Spiro highlighted that the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act was enacted in December 2000, three months after the alleged incident, making it inapplicable. He also contended that the plaintiff’s assertion of being driven 20 minutes from Radio City Music Hall to the party places the location of the alleged assault outside New York City, where the law would not apply. Furthermore, he cited the closure of the state’s Child Victims Act filing window in August 2021 as barring the claim.

Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, rejected these arguments, asserting that the defense’s interpretation undermines the intent of the law, which was designed to offer justice to survivors of gender-based violence. Buzbee also disputed the claim regarding the location of the alleged assault, emphasizing the need for discovery to establish the facts. He urged the court to prevent the law from being exploited to create loopholes for alleged perpetrators.

Judge Analisa Torres has set deadlines for the next steps in the case, with Spiro required to file the motion by February 6. Buzbee must submit any opposition by February 28, while Jay-Z’s team has until March 14 to provide a final response.

The legal proceedings continue to draw significant attention as both parties prepare for the next phase of the case.

Source: AllHipHop

