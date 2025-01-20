Jason Derulo Optimistic About TikTok’s Future

LOS ANGELES, CA – Despite the impending threat of a TikTok ban in the United States, pop sensation Jason Derulo remains confident that the popular app is “too valuable” to disappear.

Speaking on Kannon with a K’s “Open House Party” radio show, Derulo expressed optimism about the platform’s future and its impact on millions of users and creators.

The singer, who boasts an impressive 66 million followers on TikTok, believes the stakes are too high for the app to simply vanish. “There are a lot of people behind the scenes who want to find a way to keep TikTok available in the U.S.,” he stated.

Derulo even joked about his willingness to purchase the app, quipping that his follower count should be enough to secure ownership. However, he acknowledged the likelihood of a billionaire stepping in to save the day, citing the app’s immense cultural and financial value.

The interview comes as tensions surrounding TikTok’s future escalate. On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the federal government’s decision to ban the app, paving the way for its removal from U.S. app stores as early as Sunday.

While Derulo remains hopeful, he revealed he has a backup plan in place should TikTok go dark. The singer said he is open to exploring other platforms, including competitors like RedNote. “Whoever does live-streaming best will eventually come out on top,” he noted, reflecting on the rapidly evolving social media landscape.

Derulo’s comments come at a time when many creators and businesses are scrambling to prepare for the potential shutdown of TikTok, which has become a cornerstone for digital content and marketing.

Fans can catch more of Derulo’s insights and his signature charm when the full interview airs on Kannon’s syndicated radio show later this week.

For now, Jason’s confidence and adaptability serve as a reminder of the resilience of the creative community, even in uncertain times.