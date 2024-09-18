Janet Jackson Withdraws from South African Show After Family Tragedy, Fans Express Disappointment

Spread the love

The DStv Delicious Festival has been dealt a significant blow following the announcement that iconic singer Janet Jackson has withdrawn from the festival lineup this coming weekend. Jackson, who was slated to headline the event, canceled her performance due to family commitments after the death of her brother, Tito Jackson.

In a statement shared by her management team, it was confirmed that Janet Jackson would not be attending the festival. “Janet’s brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with her family. Management is making plans for her to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she’s receiving at this difficult time,” read the statement.

Ticketing Options for Fans

In response to the news, festival organizers have offered ticket holders the option to exchange their Saturday tickets for Sunday entry. However, the option has not fully satisfied many fans, with disappointment and frustration expressed across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans who purchased tickets specifically to see Jackson have voiced their concerns about refunds and the logistics of attending the festival on a different day. The ticket exchange can be done through the Ticketmaster website from 8 p.m. on September 17 until 11:59 p.m. on September 18, subject to availability. However, Saturday tickets will still be valid for those who choose to attend on that day.

Fans’ Reactions on Social Media

Many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. X user @Obriezy voiced their concerns, asking for a refund option, stating, “This is so unfortunate, but for those who had bought tickets for both days, are we able to get a refund if we no longer wish to go? In my case, we were going for Janet, and now that’s no longer an option.”

Similarly, @OhMuthaMercury pointed out the travel challenges for those who planned their trips around Saturday’s performance, saying, “Some people planned to travel back home on Sunday. I’ll be travelling back to Botswana. Please give us a refund if there are no plans to find a new headlining act.”

Emotions ran high for @KimJ777, who expressed both empathy for Jackson and disappointment over the cancellation: “I’m actually crying. Of course, we feel for her and her family… But you should consider those of us who bought tickets specifically to see her. Do we have refunds as an option?”

The ticket-swapping option hasn’t appeased fans like @SebetolaLolo, who said, “Can we be refunded, please? The reason we bought Saturday tickets was to see her. I would have bought Sunday tickets if I wanted to go on Sunday. This is crazy.”

However, not all responses were critical of the festival organizers. @SonofAfrica1234 defended the festival’s management, saying, “Black ppl are the most annoying ppl to try to entertain… Janet Jackson’s brother passed away, now ppl are demanding DSTV Delicious refunds… These ppl have degrees but aren’t bright at all.”

Adding to the balanced view, @KediboneBathong acknowledged the difficult situation but emphasized the need for fair ticketing options: “The decision is understandable given the circumstances. But you must also allow for refunds as an option. It’s only fair. The option to switch to Sunday isn’t very useful for people who bought tickets for both days.”

Festival’s Response and Future Plans

Despite the backlash, the DStv Delicious Festival management has assured fans that they are working hard to secure a new headliner and continue delivering an exciting event. In a statement, the festival’s management promised to provide updates through their social media channels.

“We understand that many fans were excited to see Janet Jackson perform, and the Festival’s Management Team is actively working on securing a suitable international replacement headliner to ensure an unforgettable experience. Please continue to monitor the Festival’s social media pages for real-time updates,” they said.

Looking Ahead

The DStv Delicious Festival has built a strong reputation as one of South Africa’s premier food and music festivals, drawing major international acts each year. Jackson’s cancellation is undoubtedly a significant setback, but festival-goers remain hopeful that a replacement act will help mitigate the disappointment.

As fans await further updates, many continue to express both their understanding of Jackson’s personal loss and their frustration at the impact on their festival plans. Organizers are under pressure to quickly address ticketing concerns and deliver a headline act that can meet the expectations set by Jackson’s originally planned performance.

Source: IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...