Janet Jackson delivers on promise, announces first tour in 4 years

Her ‘Together Again’ gigs will mark her 50 years in entertainment, and the singer, 56, told fans she could not “wait” to see them again when she announced it on Instagram on Monday.

Revealing she was going back on the road in April 2023 in North America, as well as cities including New York, Atlanta, Austin and Seattle, she said in a video: “You guys, I miss you so much. I am so excited to see you. You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

‘Together Again’ will also mark the 25th anniversary of her ‘Velvet Rope’ album and 30 years since the release of her 1993 record ‘Janet’.

Ludacris, 45, will also join the tour as a special guest.