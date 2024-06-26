Janet Jackson and Jill Scott to Headline DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival

Spread the love

Johannesburg,– Iconic American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer Janet Jackson is set to headline the 11th edition of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, alongside acclaimed R&B artist Jill Scott.

DStv announced the return of its highly anticipated festival, promising a spectacular celebration of South Africa’s culture, history, and traditions in honor of 30 years of creative freedom. The festival, renowned for its blend of great music, delectable food, and cultural activities, will be held on September 21 and 22 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

The festival’s official Twitter account, @DeliciousFestSA, confirmed the news with an invitation to join the celebration:

“Are you ready to celebrate 30 years of creative freedom with us? Get your tickets on @TicketmasterZA now!🎫#DStvDeliciousFestival2024”

The lineup boasts not only international stars like Jackson and Scott but also an impressive array of world-renowned local artists, including Thandiswa Mazwai, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Focalistic, and the Soweto Gospel Choir, among others.

Fans of Janet Jackson expressed their excitement on social media. X user @_uNeoM shared her enthusiasm, planning to sing along passionately to Jackson’s hit song “That’s the Way Love Goes”:

“I need to start warming up my voice for ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’ bc (because) imma sing at the top of my lungs!”

Another fan, @_thabile_m, conveyed her joy at fulfilling a lifelong dream:

“MUTHA IS COMING TO TOWN, a lifelong dream is finally coming true for me I get to see the queen performing live.”

The DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival continues to be a significant event on South Africa’s cultural calendar, bringing together diverse audiences to celebrate music, food, and the rich tapestry of South African traditions. This year’s festival, marking three decades of democracy, promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

