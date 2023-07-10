Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since medical crisis

Jamie Foxx has been spotted out in public for the first time since his hospitalisation. The Oscar-winning actor was admitted to hospital back in April after suffering what his family described as a “medical complication” and no further details about his condition have been given.

However, Foxx has now suggested his recovery is going well after he was seen looking happy and healthy on a boat cruising along the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon. In video footage published by TMZ.com, the ‘Ray’ star was seen smiling, waving and throwing a peace sign at a passing boat. The website reported Foxx was also seen enjoying a night out in Chicago on Saturday and looked to be “in great spirits”.

Foxx fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie ‘Back in Action’ with Cameron Diaz. His daughter Corinne later insisted the actor was on his way to recovery, saying in a statement: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A representative for Foxx later shot down false reports which suggested the star had been left “partially paralysed and blind” after developing a blood clot, which led to a stroke following a serious reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine. The rep called the theory – which emerged on a recent episode of the ‘Ask Dr. Drew’ podcast – “completely inaccurate”. Foxx’s friend Nick Cannon also insisted the Oscar-winning star will update fans on his health “when he’s ready”.

He told ‘Extra’: “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that. “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world (about his health) the way that only he can.”

