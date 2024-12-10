Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors Linking Sean “Diddy” Combs to His Hospitalisation

Spread the love

Jamie Foxx has publicly addressed swirling rumours that Sean “Diddy” Combs played a role in the actor’s mysterious hospitalization last year, poking fun at the speculations in his latest Netflix stand-up special, What Had Happened Was….

The speculation, according to American entertainment platform AllHipHop, began circulating in October after reports claimed that Foxx had suggested during the taping of his special that “Diddy did something to me” and had even reported the music mogul to the FBI. The internet further fuelled the rumour mill, with unfounded claims that Diddy poisoned Foxx, allegedly triggering the FBI report.

However, when the Netflix special debuted on Monday night (December 9), it included no such allegations. Instead, Foxx used the platform to humorously address the rumours, dismissing them outright.

“The internet was trying to kill me,” Foxx joked, referencing the online gossip. “The internet was saying that Puffy was trying to kill me. I know what you’re thinking… Did-he?!”

Answering his own rhetorical question, he quipped, “Hell no,” before playfully referencing Diddy’s infamous parties. “I left them parties early. I was out by nine… Something don’t look right, n####. It’s slippery in here!”

Foxx also revisited the rumours while recounting his near-death experience during his illness, which left him temporarily unable to walk.

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light,” Foxx recalled. “It was hot in that tunnel. I thought, s###, have I gone to the wrong place? I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil saying, ‘Come on’… or was that Puffy?”

He quickly clarified his comments were in jest. “I’m f###### around. But if that was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… no, I’m just kidding. ‘Come on in here, n####!’ No, I’m just kidding.”

Foxx’s remarks highlight his ability to use humour to defuse controversy while reflecting on a challenging time in his life. Though the internet rumours persist, the actor-comedian’s take on the situation appears to have lightened the narrative.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...