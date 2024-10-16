Jamaican Reggae Icon Burning Spear Arrives for Debut Zimbabwe Tour

Spread the love

HARARE—Jamaican roots-reggae legend, Burning Spear, has touched down in Harare, marking his first-ever visit to Zimbabwe.

The 79-year-old artist is set to perform at the Glamis Arena as part of his “One People Tour Africa,” organized by Sound System Club and Friends of Jamaica.

Burning Spear, accompanied by his full band, received a warm welcome from the local Rastafarian community, music promoters, and enthusiastic fans. Speaking to journalists upon his arrival, he expressed excitement about his upcoming show. “It is good to be here; it is part of our ‘One People Tour Africa.’ I urge fans to come out for the show,” he said.

When asked about his long-standing presence in the music industry, Burning Spear explained, “It is part of my duty; you do not forget your duty.”

The concert will feature a line-up of local reggae talent, including Cello Culture, Transit Crew, Emmanuel “Mannex” Motsi, Killer T, Merciless, MC Fydale, Judgement Yard, Banso Da MC, and popular songstress Feli Nandi.

Following his Harare performance, Burning Spear is scheduled to fly to South Africa for a show at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday. He will then perform in Cape Town on Sunday at the Mhudi Wines Farm.

Burning Spear, whose real name is Winston Rodney, was born on March 1, 1945, in Saint Ann’s Bay, Jamaica. He is celebrated as a roots reggae singer-songwriter and musician with a career spanning back to the late 1960s. He is known for his powerful messages advocating for the rights of Black people. Some of his notable songs include “Marcus Garvey,” “African Teacher,” “Cry Blood,” “Open the Gate,” and “Chant Down Babylon.”

Burning Spear’s visit to Zimbabwe is highly anticipated by the local reggae community, eager for international performances. Zimbabwe has a rich history of hosting Jamaican reggae stars, beginning with Bob Marley’s historic performance at Rufaro Stadium during the 1980 Independence celebrations. Since then, other top Jamaican acts, such as Morgan Heritage, Capleton, Buju Banton, Luciano, Fantan Mojah, Sizzla Kalonji, Mavado, Elephant Man, Popcaan, Chris Martin, and Beenie Man, have graced Zimbabwean stages.

This visit presents an opportunity for the local hospitality industry to capitalize on the influx of fans. It is also a significant platform for Zimbabwean reggae artists like Mannex, Cello Culture, and Killer T to showcase their talent and learn from a global icon. Feli Nandi, who has grown significantly as a live performer since her departure from Mhodzi Tribe, is expected to deliver a memorable performance as part of the line-up.

Burning Spear’s arrival is set to bring a renewed energy to Zimbabwe’s reggae scene, uniting fans and artists under the banner of his “One People Tour Africa.”