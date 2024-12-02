Jah Prayzah to Headline Star-Studded ‘Harare Shutdown’ Concert at HICC

Spread the love

HARARE – Award-winning contemporary musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah, is set to headline the much-anticipated ‘Harare Shutdown’ concert this Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Organised by Gateway Stream Media, the event promises to deliver an electrifying night with a stellar lineup featuring celebrated artists Freeman, Tocky Vibes, Master H, Killer T, and Feli Nandi.

Jah Prayzah, known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, will lead the charge, ensuring fans are treated to an unforgettable performance.

Star-Studded Lineup

Freeman and Tocky Vibes, currently enjoying widespread radio airplay following the release of their latest albums, are among the top acts on the roster. Killer T, riding high on the success of his hit song “Kana Ndanyura” – touted by many as the song of the year – will also bring his signature energy to the stage.

Master H, known for his consistency in featuring at major events throughout the year, will further spice up the night. Meanwhile, Feli Nandi, the sole female artist on the lineup, continues to make waves following her standout performance at the Redefined concert held earlier this year at the same venue.

Festive Season Kickoff

With the year coming to a close, the ‘Harare Shutdown’ concert is set to ignite the festive spirit among revellers, offering a night of exhilarating entertainment.

Tickets for the concert are priced at US$15 for general entry, with VIP access available at US$40. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment at this highly anticipated event.

