Jah Prayzah salutes fans, apologises

Superstar Jah Prayzah’s new album-Ndini Mukudzeyi-is a clarion call to his fans to maintain positive relationships in society.

Jah Prayzah launched his 14th Album which is also a 14-track-album in front of thousands who graced his special night at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, Jah Prayzah saluted fans who thronged the venue and also apologised for the glitches especially with regards ticketing.

“Kune Hama Dzangu, Vatsigiri nemhuri dzakauya kuzopemberera, Ndini Mukudzeyi album, neni.

“Yesterday was nothing short of a blessing, an unforgettable album launch that reminded me just how deeply rooted your love and loyalty is. I am truly humbled by every voice that sang along, every hand that clapped, and every heart that has journeyed with me through the highs and the lows.

“As we celebrate this new chapter, I also want to take a moment to speak honestly.

“There were moments yesterday when things didn’t go according to plan, particularly around accessing the venue, which led to delays. Many of you were affected, and rightfully felt frustrated. I want to say: I hear you. I see you. And I thank you. Not just for your patience, but for your continued belief in me even when things didn’t flow as smoothly as we’d all hoped.

“This is not about pointing fingers. It’s about growing, learning, and honouring the people who made it all possible, you. My team and I have taken every experience as a lesson, and we are working harder than ever to ensure your support is met with consistency, respect, and excellence.

“What matters most is that we came together, we danced, we sang, and we created memories that will live far beyond one night. The energy was electric. The love was real. And this album, this moment, is for all of us.

“Yesterday was beautiful and I hope the album is even more beautiful to you too. Ndinotenda nekunditsigira kwamunoita. Munondipa manyemwe, kuita chiveve nerudo rwenyu. Ndinotenda nekundiKUDZA pamapendekete enyu. rudo rwamakandiratidza haruna mufananidzo.

“NDINI wenyu, MUKUDZEYI.”

The album launch was a spectacular evening of music where the superstar created an electric affair with his fans for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Despite a slow start owing to glitches in the ticketing system, Jah Prayzah went on to deliver an impressive performance to solidify his status as one of the country’s top performers.

Jah Prayzah said the new album is testament to healing through past experiences and it provides a sound solidarity in forging meaningful relationships through the power of music.

Though the album remains not confined to one theme, some tracks suggest otherwise.

“Chekutanga ndinoda kukumbira ruregerero nekunonoka kutanga, ndati handinga enderere mberi varipanze vasati vapinda.

“Ndine urombo nezvaitika, takakugadzirirai zvinotapira, I know you will soon be giving me feedback through my various social media platforms,” said Jah Prayzah on stage.

The highlight of the show was Jah Prayzah’s entrance after he rose from beneath the stage in an all-white attire signalling a bright start to the big concert.

The 14-track album launch attracted socialites, government officials, various business people and fellow musicians.

On the night, Jah Prayzah performed new songs such as Shuga, Necessary, Mandionei and Ibvo.

Prominent talk show host, Mai Rebecca Chisamba who was guest of honour at the event also took time to appreciate Jah Prayzah’s influence in society.

“Chikomana ichi Mukudzeyi, zita rake itori instruction and rine chirevo.

“Ndiri kushanda nevamwe vakomana vachiri kusimukira vanenge vachingoti tirikubatsirwa namkoma Jah Prayzah, ari kudadisa nyika yedu.

“Anoimba zvinodakadza, zvinofadza moyo wemunhu wese, asi ndinoda kumushuwira rombo rakanaka.

“The world is now like a global village, enda unotimirira,” said Mai Chisamba

Jah Prayzah expressed his gratitude to the thousands that turned up for his album.

“My biggest wish is that this new album must be impactful and richataurawo chinhu mumoyo menyu,” he said.

Other songs featured on the new album include Moto, Hubaba, Kwaunobva, Sori, Mibvunzo, Ruzhowa, Chiringiro, Chiramu, Manja and Kuno.

Feli Nandi who was part of the supporting acts, dedicated her song “Shamwari” to Jah Prayzah and his 3G The Band.

“Tonight, I would like to celebrate my brother and very good friend, big up Jah Prayzah and congratulations.

“I dedicate my song Shamwari to him and his team,” said Feli on stage.

Shashl, Nisha Ts, She Calaz and Culture Love also took turns to warm up the audience providing a diverse set of music.

In his song − Necessary − Jah Prayzah sings

“Dzimwe hondo hadzisi necessary

“Taura zvese mupedze shungu..

“Nguva yekurarama ishoma, waita mbiri yekukwindimara kugumbuka dzidzo mviro mviro dzekuroya, ende hazvisi necessary

“Hamukendenge imi munoita pamuromo, zvamunoreva dai muchimbosarudza,”

He seemingly addressed how a friend turned into a foe urging his listeners to be watchful of badmouthing after a relationship turns sour.

Again, in his title song − Ndini Mukudzeyi − Jah Prayzah sings

“Vanomiririra ndife, garai mandipa maruva angu,

“Kuti vandipe, ndipei musati makanganwa…”

He calls on his audiences to be supportive and give him credit where its due.

Kwaunobva is a reminder to always remember where one comes from

“Handidi zimvuri rengozi, mondiisa kure kure nenjodzi

“Zvikomborero zvinobva kumba kwenyu kwaunobva

“Kwaunozungaira handiko, hauna kudonha mudenga, hauna kubuda mumwena.”

– Herald Online

