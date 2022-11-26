Is Young Stunna facing arrest in Zimbabwe after walking off stage during show?

On Wednesday, there was speculation that Young Stunna may face the same fate as his South African industry peers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small if he returns to Zimbabwe for a performance. According to social media streets, the promoters of Young Stunna’s show at The Boundary in Bulawayo on Sunday were contemplating suing the musician and getting him arrested for breach of contract.

Fans who attended the show feel short-changed after Young Stunna walked off stage in a huff after facing a technical glitch. The hitmaker took to the stage at 1am and after performing one song, the sound suddenly went off, briefly. A clearly enraged Young Stunna was seen pointing at his colleagues before walking off the stage. Fans were hoping the South African muso would return to the stage after the technical glitch was fixed, but it was not to be. On Monday, one of the organisers of Young Stunna’s concert Sandile Masondo, confirmed the musician was angered after a USB device with his music malfunctioned, forcing him to abandon his performance. Masondo said: “They (Young Stunna and crew) were using deejaying decks that use USBs.

“That’s what’s being used nowadays. Mid-set, one of their USBs failed to read and it just went off. “While we were trying to change some of the equipment, he just left. We tried to talk to him, but he would have none of it. He went back to the hotel.” In an interview with a local publication, Five Street Events dismissed claims that Young Stunna would face arrest if he were ever to return to Zimbabwe. They said they would not be suing the South African performer for his action.

One of the promoters who spoke to the publication said: “No, there’s no need. It’s part of the hazards of the game.” They have also dismissed rumours that the musician was hit with a bottle thrown by one of the fans.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...