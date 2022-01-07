In Botswana, heavy metallic rock bands’ fame and fortune grow online in pandemic

Tshomarelo “Vulture” Mosaka used to think connecting with his leather-clad fans could only happen when he growled lyrics at one of Botswana’s underground heavy metal concerts — until the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to rock out online instead.

In addition to keeping Mosaka’s band Overthrust in touch with fans during lockdown, going digital helped them find new audiences abroad and unexpected financial support as donations started pouring in, from cash to guitar strings.

“Someone even sent a fan because they could see we were sweating. Others sent me money when I was in a car accident to help cover the costs,” said Mosaka, 36, adjusting his leather cowboy hat at a cafe in Gaborone, the capital.

“We’ve been underground for very long, but now we want people to know about us,” said Mosaka, whose Facebook Live streams of local bands including his own have drawn thousands of viewers from as far as Malaysia, Germany and the US.