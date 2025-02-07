‘I’m A Nazi, Hitler is So Fresh’ – Kanye

Spread the love

Kanye West, the controversial rapper and fashion mogul, has once again ignited a firestorm on social media, this time rebranding himself as “Yaydolf Yitler” in a series of inflammatory posts on Elon Musk’s X platform (formerly Twitter).

The messages, filled with antisemitic and sexist rhetoric, have drawn widespread condemnation and renewed scrutiny of the artist’s erratic behaviour.

In a shocking declaration, West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, wrote, “CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER,” followed by, “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S.”

He went on to describe Adolf Hitler as “so fresh” and called for normalizing discussions about the Nazi leader. These posts mark a troubling escalation in West’s history of controversial statements, despite his public apology in 2022 for previous antisemitic remarks.

In his latest outburst, West doubled down on his views, stating that he doesn’t “like or trust” Jewish people and refusing to apologize for his stance. “I’m not sorry,” he wrote, dismissing any accountability for his comments.

The rapper also addressed the backlash surrounding his appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The couple made headlines when West appeared to instruct Censori to remove a full-length black coat, revealing a sheer, form-fitting dress underneath. The moment sparked widespread speculation about West’s control over his wife’s actions.

West dismissed the criticism, asserting his dominance over Censori while claiming she acted of her own free will. “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” he wrote.

“THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****.”

He further elaborated, “YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

West also lashed out at those who labelled the Grammy appearance a “stunt,” insisting that Censori has long embraced revealing fashion.

“She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” he wrote.

Despite the backlash, West maintained that his posts were deliberate and reflective of his current mindset.

“IF I LOST EVERYTHING ‘AGAIN’ TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT I CAN DIE AFTER THIS,” he declared, suggesting a sense of finality in his messages.

West’s latest outburst has reignited debates about his mental health, accountability, and the platforms that continue to amplify his controversial statements. As the rapper faces mounting criticism, the fallout from his posts underscores the ongoing challenges of addressing harmful rhetoric in the digital age.

Source: AllHipHop.com

