I Never Got A Penny: Nomcebo Zikode Makes Damaging Claims About Jerusalema & Master KG

Music may be a dirty business, after all, judging by the damaging and heartbreaking allegations songbird Nomcebo Zikode made about Master KG and the hit song Jerusalema. Nomcebo stunningly revealed that despite the global success of the hit song she did with Master KG, she is yet to receive any money for her contribution.

The songbird finally broke her silence on the matter on social media on Sunday morning. She released a statement in which she outlined that despite the global success of the viral hit song, she is actually being ridiculed and that her contributions are being minimised.

In the statement, Nomcebo is careful not to name anyone. However, given that she did the song with Master KG, and that Master KG has been basking in the plaudits of the song, the remarks may be targeted at him.

Nomcebo goes on to say that her lawyers are now handling the issue of her financial compensation for her contribution to Jerusalema.

Below is the statement which Nomcebo Zikode released on social media platform Instagram which iHarare is publishing in its entirety.