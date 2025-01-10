Hulk Hogan Booed Off Stage at Netflix’s “Monday Night Raw” Debut

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan received a frosty reception during a surprise appearance at Netflix’s “Monday Night Raw” premiere in Los Angeles this week, marking a rocky start for WWE’s new era on the streaming platform.

The 71-year-old icon, once a beloved figure in the wrestling world, was met with a deafening chorus of boos from the 18,000-strong crowd at the Crypto.com Arena. Hogan, accompanied by his longtime manager Jimmy Hart, entered to his iconic anthem, “Real American.” However, his attempt to rally the audience fell flat.

“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin, dudes,” Hogan declared, trying to win over the hostile crowd.

But the audience was having none of it. Many fans openly jeered, recalling the controversies that have tarnished Hogan’s legacy, including past allegations of racism that have overshadowed his career in recent years.

A Historic Night Overshadowed

The Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw was meant to be a groundbreaking moment for WWE, marking the first time the flagship show has moved exclusively to a streaming platform. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Logan Paul, with electrifying matches that set the tone for WWE’s new partnership with Netflix.

The move to Netflix is a historic shift for WWE, ending the show’s 31-year run on traditional cable networks. Fans across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America can now stream the event live, with other regions expected to gain access soon.

Digital Revolution in Sports Entertainment

Netflix’s entry into live sports broadcasting signals a major change in the landscape of entertainment. WWE fans are now witnessing a new chapter in the promotion’s history, with the potential for other major sports, like the NFL, to follow suit.

While the premiere was largely celebrated as a success, Hogan’s appearance became the night’s unexpected controversy. Online reactions mirrored the arena’s sentiment, with many fans expressing that the wrestling legend’s time in the spotlight is long over.

A Changing Era

As WWE embraces its partnership with Netflix, the focus is shifting toward the next generation of superstars and innovative storytelling. Hogan’s reception underscores the evolving dynamics of fan expectations and the industry’s commitment to inclusivity and progress.

For now, the message from fans to Hogan was loud and clear: the days of Hulkamania are over. The digital age of wrestling has no room for relics of the past.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...